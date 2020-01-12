Defense Secretary Admits Trump Made Up Iran Embassies Threat

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that Iran could have attacked US embassies, which is completely different Trump’s made-up threat against embassies.

Esper said on CNN’s State of the Union, “What the president said with regard to the four embassies is what I believe as well. He said he believed that they probably, that they could have been targeting the embassies in the region. I believe that as well as did other national security team members that is why I deployed thousands of additional paratroopers to the region to reinforce our embassy in Baghdad and to reinforce other locations throughout the region.”

When Jake Tapper asked if there was intelligence that Iran was going to attack four US embassies, Esper answered, “I am not going to discuss intelligence here on the show.”

Video:

On CNN, Mark Esper makes it absolutely clear that the Trump administration is making it up as they go when they claim Soleimani posed an imminent threat to 4 different US embassies pic.twitter.com/Cm16XkOrlo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 12, 2020

Sec. Esper’s admitting that the administration launched a military strike against Iran based on what the Iranians could do, not intelligence suggesting what they will do.

Belief was substituted for facts.

There is no evidence that Iran was going to attack four US embassies. Trump and his national security team made it up to justify what they wanted to do without congressional authorization.

Trump is a fact-free president who could bumble the nation into a new Middle East war because of his feelings. One hundred seventy-six innocent people are already dead due to Trump’s feelings, and if given a second term the body count could be exponentially higher.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook