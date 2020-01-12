Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump Crazy On National Television

When asked about Trump’s tweets, Pelosi said that they are projections of his own behavior, so when he calls her crazy, he is crazy.

Transcript via ABC’s This Week:

PELOSI: He’s not worth it, but when he crossed that line on Ukraine he violated the constitution in such a way that could not be ignored.

So again, I don’t like to spend too much time on his crazy tweets, because everything he says is a projection. When he calls someone crazy he knows that he is. Everything he says you can just translate it back to who he is.

But again, it’s Sunday morning. Let’s be optimistic about the future, a future that will not have Donald Trump in the White House one way or another. Ten months from now we will have an election if we don’t have him removed sooner. But, again, he’ll be impeached forever.

Video of the full Pelosi interview:

Speaker Pelosi knows how to handle Trump. First, she told him that until he tried to rig the 2020 election, he was not worth impeaching, and then she followed it up by turning his Twitter insults around, and calling Trump crazy.

Pelosi’s right. Trump’s Twitter account is nothing more than the projections of America’s only emotional tween trapped in the body of a senior citizen.

Trump is projecting, and his mental state has deteriorated to such a point that the Speaker of the House is calling his crazy on national TV.

