Trump Demands That The Senate Not Hold His Impeachment Trial

In a tweet, Trump called on the Senate not hold an impeachment trial and to dismiss the articles of impeachment against him.

Trump tweeted:

Many believe that by the Senate giving credence to a trial based on the no evidence, no crime, read the transcripts, “no pressure” Impeachment Hoax, rather than an outright dismissal, it gives the partisan Democrat Witch Hunt credibility that it otherwise does not have. I agree! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

The president has gone from demanding an impeachment trial to demanding an impeachment trial with witnesses to now wanting no impeachment trial at all. Trump wants Mitch McConnell to make it all go away.

However, as Speaker of the House Pelosi said on ABC’s This Week, “Let’s be optimistic about the future, a future that will not have Donald Trump in the White House one way or another. Ten months from now we will have an election if we don’t have him removed sooner. But, again, he’ll be impeached forever.”

It doesn’t matter what Mitch McConnell does, because he can’t make impeachment go away. For the rest of his life, Donald Trump is going to be an impeached president. It is a stain on the Trump name that will linger for generations.

A dismissal of the articles will not make the impeachment of Donald J. Trump disappear.

