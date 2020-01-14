Yovanovitch Calls For Investigation Into Whether Trump Surveilled Her

Hours after it came to light that President Trump’s mob were stalking U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch, she called for an investigation into whether she was surveilled.

“Her lawyer Lawrence Robbins tells NBCNews the notion her movements were being monitored is ‘disturbing’,” Josh Lederman of NBC reported.

According to a House letter sent to the Senate with accompanying evidence which is provided below, the Republican gang of Ukraine plotters had Ukrainian Ambassador Yovanovitch under surveillance:

In March 2019, Mr. Parnas communicated by text message with Robert F. Hyde about former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. In response to some articles, tweets, and videos accusing the Ambassador of being disloyal to President Trump, Mr. Hyde wrote “Wow. Can’t believe Trumo [sic] hasn’t fired this bitch. I’ll get right in that.” Mr. Hyde then sent a series of text messages suggesting that he had Ambassador Yovanovitch under physical surveillance in Kyiv and that “They are willing to help if we/you would like a price.”

20200114_-_hpsci_transmittal_letter_to_hjc_-_new_evidence_attachment as provided by the House and sent to PoliticusUSA, along with the 20200114_-_parnas_excerpts_translated_slide_deck translated.



These notes are alarming enough to have set even DC’s hair afire:

I have read and re-read these and I know it’s customary in DC to be all nonplussed and chill and savvy and unimpressed but these notes are legitimately insane and damning and hard to fathom. https://t.co/BshneiqWga — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 15, 2020

But as former federal prosecutor Mimi Rocah points out, this is terrifying but it’s doubtful the appropriate authorities will investigate this threat because Trump’s Attorney General Bill Barr is corrupt:

Here’s the real & terrifying problem: I don’t trust the appropriate authorities to do this. Because that’s Bill Barr. https://t.co/H5W919FdEC — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) January 15, 2020

This is not actually a surprise. Trump behaving like a mobster is not a surprise or a change. It would be a shock if Trump didn’t use the power of high paid attorneys to strong arm and threaten his “opponents” – including an Ambassador working for the United States. And that says everything about this president’s patriotism, or lack thereof.

The Trump mob boss game just got outed again. But Republicans will excuse this. Christian conservatives will excuse it. There is nothing that will cause Republicans to back away from this president, even as he turns America into his own little mob fiefdom, with a great assist from AG Bill Barr and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).