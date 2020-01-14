Biden Calls Trump A Failed Commander-In-Chief Who Has Ripped America’s Reputation To Shreds

During Tuesday night’s Democratic debate in Iowa, former Vice President Joe Biden tore into Donald Trump’s failed record as commander-in-chief, particularly in recent weeks as America became frighteningly close to a war with Iran.

“We’re now isolated. We’re in a situation where our allies in Europe are making a comparison between the United States and Iran, saying both ought to stand down, making a moral equivalence,” Biden said. “We have lost our standing in the region. We have lost the support of our allies.”

Biden said the unraveling situation in the Middle East was set in motion by Trump’s reckless decision to pull out of the Iran deal.

I was part of that deal to get the nuclear agreement with Iran, bringing together the rest of the world, including some of the folks who aren’t friendly to us – and it was working. It was working, it was being held tightly, there was no movement on the part of the Iranian government to get closer to a nuclear weapon. And look what’s happened. He went ahead, and it was predictable from the day he pulled out of the agreement, Trump, what exactly would happen. We’re now isolated. We’re in a situation where our allies in Europe are making a comparison between the United States and Iran, saying both ought to stand down, making a moral equivalence. We have lost our standing in the region. We have lost the support of our allies. The next president has to be able to pull those folks back together, re-establish our alliances and insist that Iran go back into the agreement, which I believe with the pressure applied as we put on before, we can get done.

Biden says Trump is flat out lying about his Iran strike

Not only did Biden say that Trump has left America’s reputation in tatters, but he said he believes the president is flat out lying about his rationale for taking military action against Iran.

“Quite frankly, I think he’s flat out lied about saying the reason he made the strike was because our embassies were about to be bombed,” the former VP said.

As Donald Trump continues to destroy American credibility on the world stage and push America into needless military conflict, Joe Biden is hoping his experience in foreign affairs will give him a boost ahead of the looming Iowa caucus.

