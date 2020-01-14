Elizabeth Warren Has The Moment Of The Debate While Schooling Sanders And The Men Folk

Sen. Warren had the moment of the debate when she pointed out that only the women on the stage have won all of their elections.

Warren said:

I disagreed. Bernie is my friend, and I am not here to try to fight with but, look, this question about whether or not a woman can be president has been raised and It’s time for us to attack it head-on. And I think the best way to talk about who can win is by looking at people’s winning record. So, can a woman beat Donald Trump? Look at the men on this stage. Collectively, they have lost ten elections.

The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are the women. Amy and me.

And the only person on this stage who has beaten an incumbent Republican anytime in the past 30 years is me. And here’s what I know. The real danger that we face as Democrats is picking a candidate who can’t pull our party together or someone who takes for granted big parts of the democratic constituency. We need a candidate who will excite all parts of the Democratic Party, bring everyone in, and give everyone a Democrat to believe in. That’s my plan and that is why I’m going to win.

Warren says Bernie is her friend and she is not here to attack Bernie, but points out that the only people on the stage who have won all of their elections are the women.

Elizabeth Warren created the viral moment of the debate by speaking the truth about the success of women candidates. Hillary Clinton beat Trump by 3 million votes. The momentum continued for women in the 2018 midterm.

Sen. Warren smartly used the story about a woman not being able to win the election to make a broader point, and I suspect impress quite a few primary voters with an answer that reflected the changing tide of American politics.