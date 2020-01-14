Rick Scott Praises Trump’s Innocence After Russia Got Him His Senate Seat

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) won his Senate seat after Russian hackers attacked 4 Florida counties in 2018. Now, he is praising Trump’s innocence in the Ukraine scandal.

Here is Scott on CNBC calling the House impeachment of Trump a circus and a sham, while adding, “For the Democrats, they don’t prove anything except Trump’s innocent. I mean he’s the only guy that’s transparent. He released the transcript.”

Video:

Such a shame that Nancy Pelosi is taking America down the road of impeachment just because she hates @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/WFtW4FbdwE — Team Trump (Text FIRST to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 14, 2020

Rick Scott appears to have won his Senate seat by 0.25% with the help of Russian hackers.

The Tampa Bay Times reported in July 2019:

The U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence released a heavily redacted 67-page report that appears to include new information about efforts by Russian hackers to probe and target elections networks in Florida — including the FBI’s suspicions in 2018 that, in fact, four-county elections systems had been hacked rather than two.

The report, which speculates that hackers carried out cyber reconnaissance missions across all 50 states, details attempts by the Russian intelligence GRU syndicate to probe elections systems in Illinois and 20 other unnamed states. It specifically discusses those efforts in Illinois and an unnamed “State 2,” where details about meetings and cybersecurity efforts appear to mostly jibe with what’s previously been disclosed about the election system hacking attempts in Florida.

Russian hackers compromised voting systems in four Florida counties in an election that Rick Scott just happened to squeak out a victory. Now as a Senator, Scott is proclaiming Trump innocent of impeachable offenses and trying to keep the president who Russia built in power.

Scott’s comments go beyond partisanship to reveal the depth of corruption and Russia rot in the Republican Party.

