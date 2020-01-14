The House Drops Bombshell Evidence Of Trump’s Ukraine Guilt From Giuliani

The House Intelligence Committee sent new evidence to Senate from arrested Giuliani associate Lev Parnas that Trump knew about and directed the Ukraine scheme.

Chairs Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), and Eliot Engel (D-NY) said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Since the House voted to impeach President Trump, we have continued our investigation so the House Managers can present to the Senate the most complete factual record possible before the trial on the Articles of Impeachment. Despite the President’s unprecedented and sweeping obstruction of our impeachment inquiry, we have continued to collect additional evidence relevant to the President’s scheme to abuse his power by pressing Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election for the President’s benefit.

Today, additional new evidence will be provided to the House Judiciary Committee for its transmittal to the Senate along with the Articles of Impeachment.

During the impeachment inquiry, we issued a subpoena to associates of Rudy Giuliani who were involved in the President’s scheme. One of those individuals is Lev Parnas, who responded to his subpoena by turning over a trove of documents that provide more information about the effort to coerce Ukraine into helping the President’s reelection campaign.

These documents—and those recently released pursuant to Freedom of Information Act—demonstrate that there is more evidence relevant to the President’s scheme, but they have been concealed by the President himself. All of this new evidence confirms what we already know: the President and his associates pressured Ukrainian officials to announce investigations that would benefit the President politically. There cannot be a full and fair trial in the Senate without the documents that President Trump is refusing to provide to Congress.

We will continue our investigative work and will make available to the Senate and the American people any additional evidence of the President’s misconduct as it is revealed.

The most damning evidence was a letter signed by Rudy Giuliani:



There is enough evidence in the House packet to convict and remove Donald Trump from office. Trump doesn’t want a trial because each new piece of evidence adds to his guilt. The proof that Trump is guilty is coming from his own lawyer. There have been no documents or witnesses offered on Trump’s behalf. The president has no one to tell his side of the story because he is guilty.

Senators had a bombshell dropped into their laps, and ignoring it will serve to confirm their complicity in the Trump cover-up.

