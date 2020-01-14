The Threat To Yovanovitch’s Safety Was Coming From Trump

The physical threat to former Ambassador Yovanovitch’s safety was coming from Rudy Giuliani and his associates at Trump’s direction.

According to a House letter sent to the Senate with accompanying evidence, the Ukraine plotters had the former Ambassador to Ukraine under surveillance:



In March 2019, Mr. Parnas communicated by text message with Robert F. Hyde about former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. In response to some articles, tweets, and videos accusing the Ambassador of being disloyal to President Trump, Mr. Hyde wrote “Wow. Can’t believe Trumo [sic] hasn’t fired this bitch. I’ll get right in that.” Mr. Hyde then sent a series of text messages suggesting that he had Ambassador Yovanovitch under physical surveillance in Kyiv and that “They are willing to help if we/you would like a price.”

Here is the text exchange:

Um holy sh*t. This certainly makes it sound like Parnas and co. were actively tracking Yovanovitch's movements. This could explain why Yovanovitch was moved out of Ukraine so quickly. https://t.co/4rBRB06ZGN pic.twitter.com/5Gc8WcGPih — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) January 14, 2020

Giuliani and his associates were actively tracking the Ukraine ambassador’s movements at the request of Donald Trump. Giuliani and the rest of his crew were not freelancing in Ukraine. They were working for Donald Trump. The tracking (stalking) of a US ambassador was being done as part of Trump’s plot to get dirt on Joe Biden.

The Ukraine plot is more disturbing and dark that earlier imagined.

A president had his own ambassador tracked.

Trump and his associates shouldn’t be in the White House. They belong behind bars.

