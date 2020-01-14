Trump Loses Big As Republicans Lack The Votes To Kill Impeachment Trial

Senate Republicans say that they don’t have the votes to pass a motion to dismiss the articles of impeachment against Donald Trump.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told reporters:

Trump had called on Senate Republicans to dismiss his impeachment trial quickly but looks like that will not happen. Coming out of a GOP conference lunch Sen. John Cornyn says it's clear there are not enough votes to dismiss the trial right now. — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) January 14, 2020

Lindsey Graham says of a motion to dismiss vote "I think it would be a waste of everyone's time… it has no chance of being successful." — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) January 14, 2020

Graham wouldn't say if Trump is still privately pushing for such a motion, and just said if he were the president he would want this wrapped up too. — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) January 14, 2020

Republicans don’t have the votes to prevent witnesses from testifying, and they also lack the votes to pass the motion to dismiss the articles of impeachment that Trump has been demanding. Mitch McConnell can’t make impeachment go away. Donald Trump is going to have to go through a trial, likely with witnesses, that is going to leave an even bigger impeachment scar as he moves toward his reelection campaign.

Trump won’t be convicted and removed, but he is going to be politically bloodied and bruised by the impeachment trial.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook