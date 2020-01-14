Posted on by Jason Easley

Trump Loses Big As Republicans Lack The Votes To Kill Impeachment Trial

Senate Republicans say that they don’t have the votes to pass a motion to dismiss the articles of impeachment against Donald Trump.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told reporters:

Republicans don’t have the votes to prevent witnesses from testifying, and they also lack the votes to pass the motion to dismiss the articles of impeachment that Trump has been demanding. Mitch McConnell can’t make impeachment go away. Donald Trump is going to have to go through a trial, likely with witnesses, that is going to leave an even bigger impeachment scar as he moves toward his reelection campaign.

Trump won’t be convicted and removed, but he is going to be politically bloodied and bruised by the impeachment trial.

