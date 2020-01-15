Lev Parnas Devastates Trump And Reveals Everything

In an interview with Rachel Maddow, Lev Parnas said that Trump lying and knew all about his activities and movements and directed him to threaten Ukraine.

Parnas said on The Rachel Maddow Show, “That the president did know what was going on. President Trump knew exactly what was going on. He was aware of all my movements. I wouldn’t do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani or the president. I have no intent, no reason to speak to any of these officials. They have no reason to speak to me. Why would presidents zelensky inner circle or minister — or president Poroshenko meet with who am I? They were told to meet with me. That’s the secret they were trying to keep. I was on the ground doing their work.”

Parnas said that Trump lied about not knowing him, “He lied. When you say friends, me and him didn’t eat hot dogs together. I interacted with him as a lot of events. We had one-on-one conversations at roundtables. Basically I was — four or five days out of the week I was in constant contact with him. I was with Rudy when he would speak to the president, plenty of times. I mean, ludicrous.”

Video:

Lev Parnas says Trump is lying and he knew about all of his movements and everything. #Maddow pic.twitter.com/l1GAMzFHoP — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 16, 2020

Parnas spilled the beans. He is a direct witness who contradicts both Trump’s story and the Republican Party line. Trump is guilty. He directed the operation, and he was trying to get Ukraine to smear Joe Biden.

Parnas has also said that Bolton is a key witness, and he implicated Mike Pence in a much deeper way than the Vice President and his party wants to admit.

The Lev Parnas interview with Rachel Maddow has been totally devastating for Trump.