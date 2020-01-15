Lev Parnas Just Took Down Attorney General William Barr

Lev Parnas said that Attorney General William Barr was basically on the team for the Ukraine plot and trying to get dirt on Joe Biden.

Parnas was asked about Barr by Rachel Maddow and said, “Not only Rudy Giuliani, Victoria, and Joe, they were all best friends. Barr was — Attorney General Barr was basically on the team.”

Parnas was also able to explain some of what Barr is up to, “We knew about the investigation, and Attorney General Barr wanted to get to the bottom of the Biden stuff. I think he might have got upset that trump talked — the president ousted him, maybe, he didn’t want to be in the public eye, but it was known internally that he was investigating the investigators.”

If the House does not begin an investigation into Attorney General William Barr, they will not be doing their duty. Barr should be impeached. The Attorney General is abusing his power to dig up dirt on a political rival of the president. Trump is the head of the corrupt snake, but William Barr is a special danger to the nation that must be removed.

