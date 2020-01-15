Mitch McConnell Is Trying To Blackout Trump’s Impeachment Trial

Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans have proposed a series of media restrictions that would make real-time reporting impossible at Trump’s impeachment trial.

Sheryl Gay Stolberg tweeted some of the proposed restrictions:

NEW: Senate is considering new restrictions on reporters covering Trump impeachment trial, including additional security sweeps. Standing Committee representing reporters "vigorously objects." Statement forthcoming. Excerpt below: pic.twitter.com/R4Zs8YEZOa — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) January 14, 2020

Among the limits that Senate Republicans want to put on reporters is a ban on electronic devices in the Senate chamber, which means that there will be no live tweets, videos, or reports from the Senate while the trial is going. Reporters will be limited to pen and paper only, which would make real-time reporting of what is going on inside the chamber away from the camera impossible.

Speaking of cameras, Republicans only want one camera with no audio present when Democrats officially deliver the articles of impeachment.

Reporters would also have no access to the Senators as they come and go from the chamber, which as anyone who watches cable news understands, is one of the prime methods for reporters to speak to Senators and get reactions. Reporters will also not be allowed to accompany Senators to the elevators.

The Republicans are proposing a media blackout that would limit the coverage to one Senate approved feed of the impeachment trial.

Mitch McConnell isn’t just trying to run a sham trial. He is trying to stop the American people from seeing the truth behind the sham.

