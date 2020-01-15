Susan Collins Rips Off Her Moderate Mask And Falls In Line With McConnell’s Impeachment Trial Scam

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) showed her true face when she discounted the new impeachment evidence against Donald Trump and fell right in line with Mitch McConnell’s impeachment trial scam.

Here is what Collins told reporters:

Susan Collins throws cold water on new Lev Parnas evidence. “I wonder why the House did not put that into the record and it’s only now being revealed.” Told it was just turned over, she says: “well doesn’t that suggest that the House did an incomplete job then?” @Phil_Mattingly — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 15, 2020

Sen. Collins left out a very important fact. A judge had just released the documents so that they could be given to Congress:

The House subpoenaed these documents way back in October. They were turned over this week because the judge in Parnas’s criminal case only just cleared him to do so. Susan Collins is falling in line behind Mitch McConnell, as usual, and engaging in Trump’s cover-up. https://t.co/3RlfNLOYic — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) January 15, 2020

Susan Collins is tying herself into knots trying to look the other way and ignore the evidence against Donald Trump. For years, Sen. Collins got away with playing the moderate, but that all changed when she voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Collins can dress up her behavior in a tone of moderation, but she is really just another loyal Republican servant to Donald Trump, which is why she doesn’t represent the majority in the state of Maine and should be voted out of the US Senate in November.

