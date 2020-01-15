Trump Complained That The Constitution Is Too Hard To Read

Donald Trump was asked to read the Constitution aloud, and he stumbled so badly over the text so badly that he complained that the Constitution was like a foreign language.

The Washington Post reported a story from the upcoming book A Very Stable Genius:

Early in his presidency, Trump agrees to participate in an HBO documentary that features judges and lawmakers — as well as all the living presidents — reading aloud from the Constitution. But Trump struggles and stumbles over the text, blaming others in the room for his mistakes and griping, “It’s like a foreign language.”

Compared to all of the felonies and impeachable offenses that Trump has committed, his complaints about the reading level required to understand the Constitution might not seem like much, but the president’s comments are a telling reveal that he has never read the Constitution, doesn’t know what’s in it, and doesn’t care to understand the system of government that he is a central figure in.

Trump claims to have unlimited powers because he believes that he does.

There is no point in trying to argue constitutional disputes with this administration because the president has no idea what he is talking about. There has never been a president so intellectually deficient in the White House at any point in the last century.

Trump’s ignorance presents a threat to every American.

