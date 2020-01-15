Trump Tantrums After Pelosi Names Prosecutors Impeachment Trial Managers

Trump responded to Speaker of the House Pelosi naming prosecutors as impeachment trial managers by throwing a tantrum on Twitter.

Pelosi named seven lawyers to make the case against Trump, “Reps. Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, Zoe Lofgren, Hakeem Jeffries, Val Demmings, Jason Crow, and Sylvia Garcia.”

Speaker Pelosi explained her reasoning for naming prosecutors as impeachment trial managers at a press conference, “As you can see from these descriptions the emphasis on litigators. The emphasis is on comfort level in the courtroom. The emphasis is making the strongest possible case to protect and defend our constitution, to seek the truth for the American people. I’m very proud and honored that these seven members, distinguished members, have accepted this serious responsibility. Again, to protect and defend for the people defending our democracy. When we leave here a little bit later at noon we’ll do to the floor and pass the resolution naming the managers officially. But I wanted to say more about them here and to say that the decision to come down in favor of litigators is necessitated by the clear evidence that we should have witnesses and we should have documentation and we have to make the strongest prosecution not only of our strong case but of all the information that has come forward since.”

Video:

Pelosi names Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, Zoe Lofgren, Hakeem Jeffries, Val Demmings, Jason Crow, and Sylvia Garcia of Texas as impeachment managers. Pelosi emphasized litigators to make the strongest case against Trump. pic.twitter.com/I9JSfXYGx7 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 15, 2020

Trump responded with a tweet tantrum:

Here we go again, another Con Job by the Do Nothing Democrats. All of this work was supposed to be done by the House, not the Senate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2020

All of Trump’s worst nightmares are coming true at the same time. He has been impeached. There is going to be a trial and a team of lawyers that is loaded with prosecutors is going to be making the case against him. Senate Republicans have warned Trump not to allow the likes of Jim Jordan and Devin Nunes anywhere near the trial.

Trump is losing it because his Senate impeachment trial is turning into everything that he and Mitch McConnell didn’t want.

