Lev Parnas Destroys Trump’s Lies About Biden And Admits The Former VP Has Done Nothing Wrong

Lev Parnas – a central figure in Donald Trump’s scheme to shake down a foreign power for dirt on Joe Biden – now admits that the former vice president did nothing wrong with respect to Ukraine.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Parnas said that after looking at all the evidence, he saw nothing to indicate that the former vice president is guilty of anything.

“I don’t think Vice President Biden did anything wrong,” Parnas told Maddow. “I think he was protecting our country and getting rid of probably a crooked attorney general and people used this to their advantage.”

Video:

Parnas said:

After analyzing all the evidence and sitting back and really understanding what’s going on, I don’t think Vice President Biden did anything wrong. I think he was protecting our country and getting rid of probably a crooked attorney general and people used this to their advantage. A lot of rich people in Ukraine have their own agenda. And they use us here for their own political stuff. So I think this is — was a big one.

Not even the man running Trump’s Ukraine scheme found any dirt on Biden

Donald Trump is trying to convince the American people that Joe Biden – a man who is well-respect and generally well-liked by voters – is a crook who engaged in shady foreign dealings.

Since this Ukraine scandal blew up, Trump’s been spewing the lie that it was Biden, not he, who engaged in scandalous, criminal behavior.

But if the man on the ground in Ukraine running Donald Trump’s criminal scheme to take down a political opponent can’t even find dirt on said political opponent, then chances are there wasn’t any.

