Posted on by Jason Easley

Martha McSally Loses It After Being Asked To Consider New Impeachment Evidence

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) lost it and screamed liberal hack at CNN’s Manu Raju after he asked her about considering new impeachment evidence.

Video:

Here is Raju’s description of the exchange:

McSally was rewarded by the Trump campaign:

McSally’s childish outburst gives conservative media something to talk about that will distract Trump supporters from the fact that Senators are being sworn in as jurors at his impeachment trial and new bombshell first-hand evidence shows that Trump directly committed crimes.

Impeachment is making vulnerable Republican Senators like McSally very nervous. She is doing her MAGA best to win favor with Trump, but that may not be enough to prevent her from losing her seat in November.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook