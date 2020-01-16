Martha McSally Loses It After Being Asked To Consider New Impeachment Evidence

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) lost it and screamed liberal hack at CNN’s Manu Raju after he asked her about considering new impeachment evidence.

Video:

Video of Martha McSally's exchange with @mkraju when asked about considering new evidence in the Senate impeachment trial. pic.twitter.com/qHwrc0ubd3 — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) January 16, 2020

Here is Raju’s description of the exchange:

Sen. Martha McSally, a Republican facing a difficult election race, lashed out when I asked if she would consider new evidence as part of the Senate trial. “You’re a liberal hack – I’m not talking to you. You’re a liberal hack.” She then walked into a hearing room. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 16, 2020

McSally was rewarded by the Trump campaign:

THREE CHEERS for Senator @MarthaMcSally!!! THIS is how you handle FAKE NEWS @CNN. DONATE to Martha NOW ➡️ https://t.co/6SuZq3HR7r pic.twitter.com/K9YAsxvYwb — Trump War Room — Text FIGHT to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) January 16, 2020

McSally’s childish outburst gives conservative media something to talk about that will distract Trump supporters from the fact that Senators are being sworn in as jurors at his impeachment trial and new bombshell first-hand evidence shows that Trump directly committed crimes.

Impeachment is making vulnerable Republican Senators like McSally very nervous. She is doing her MAGA best to win favor with Trump, but that may not be enough to prevent her from losing her seat in November.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook