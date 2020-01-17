On Michelle Obama’s Birthday, Barack Reminds America What It’s Like To Have A Real First Family

Former President Barack Obama sent a tweet to mark his wife Michelle’s birthday that was full of love and a reminder of when America had a real first family.

Obama tweeted:

In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby! pic.twitter.com/hgMBhHasBj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2020

Compare the loving pictures of the Obamas to what we have now:

The current First Lady didn’t even want to live in the White House with her cheating husband. Every time that Trump tries to touch his wife for the cameras, she behaves like touching costs extra.

Everything about the Trump family is cold and transactional.

Seeing the pictures of Barack and Michelle Obama should remind the country that presidents and their families set the cultural tone for the nation, and America should expect nothing less than a good example from the First Family.

