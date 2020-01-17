Ted Lieu Tells Devin Nunes To Shove It After He Threatens To Sue Him

After Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) threatened to sue Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) for defamation, Rep. Lieu told Nunes to shove it.

Rep. Lieu tweeted both the first page of the letter from Nunes’s lawyer and his reply:

Attached is the first page of a five page letter in which the lawyer for @DevinNunes threatens that Rep Nunes will sue me. Attached is my response. pic.twitter.com/bWAqdRhq97 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 17, 2020

Lieu closes his reply by writing, “I welcome any lawsuit from your client and look forward to taking discovery of Congressman Nunes. Or, you can take your letter and shove it.”

This whole fiasco began when Rep. Lieu accused Nunes of conspiring with Lev Parnas:

Amazing Lev Parnas interview on #Maddow. Also, I’m disclosing that the lawyer for @DevinNunes wrote a letter saying Rep Nunes will sue me if I didn’t apologize for saying last month that Nunes conspired with Parnas. Devin, I’m adding to my statement: “Your pants are on fire.” https://t.co/2nptREunSk — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 16, 2020

According to Parnas, Nunes was conspiring with him on the Ukraine plot, “We don’t have too much of a relationship. We met several times at the Trump Hotel, but our relationship started getting basically where it expanded was when I introduced to his aide, Derek Harvey, and the reason why Derek Harvey I was told because Devin Nunes had an ethics, an ethics committee, he couldn’t be in the spotlight. He was kind of shunned a little bit and that he was looking into this Ukraine stuff also, wanted to help out.”

Nunes was conspiring with Parnas, and if he really wants to sue Rep. Lieu, he can, but he is not going to like where it goes when Lieu starts forcing him to turn over information in discovery.

Devin Nunes is Trump’s corrupt House boy. He is already on thin ice, and Rep. Lieu spoke for most Americans when he told Nunes’ attorney to shove it.

