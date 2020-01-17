Trump Guts Healthy School Lunches On Michelle Obama’s Birthday

The Trump administration announced that they are going to eliminate requirements for more fruits and vegetables in school lunches and replace them with pizza.

The Washington Post reported:

On Friday, USDA Deputy Under Secretary Brandon Lipps proposed new rules for the Food and Nutrition Service that would allow schools to cut the amount of vegetables and fruits required at lunch and breakfasts while giving them the ability to sell more pizza, burgers and fries to students. The agency is responsible for administering nutritional programs that feed nearly 30 million students at 99,000 schools.

But Colin Schwartz, deputy director of legislative affairs for Center for Science in the Public Interest, says that the proposed rules, if finalized, “would create a huge loophole in school nutrition guidelines, paving the way for children to choose pizza, burgers, french fries and other foods high in calories, saturated fat or sodium in place of balanced school meals every day.”

The change is being pushed by the potato lobby because they want healthy vegetables gone and replaced with french fries. The nutritional requirements that former First Lady Obama championed are regarded by children’s nutritional experts as the most significant policy change to promote student health in decades.

Trump wants to undo the changes because they hurt “the swamp” that he is supposedly trying to drain, and it is an Obama era accomplishment, so it must be rolled back.

Childhood obesity has continued to be an epidemic in the United States. The crisis is so severe that guidelines have been changed so that obesity screening begins with children as young as six years old.

Twenty percent of American kids are obese and thanks to petty Obama hate and Trump’s slavery to the swamp, that number will grow if this president gets his way.

