Trump Loses It And Swears About Impeachment During White House LSU Football Ceremony

Trump started swearing and claimed that they are trying to impeach him during a White House ceremony for the national champion LSU football team.

Trump said, “Coach, if you’d like, we can take whoever wants to come to the Oval Office. We’ll take pictures behind the Resolute Desk, a lot of presidents, some good, some not so good. You got a good one now, even though they’re trying to impeach the son of a bitch. Can you believe that?”

Video:

Trump is wrong. They aren't trying to impeach the "son of a bitch." He already has been impeached. They trying to remove him. pic.twitter.com/b1hX1tZyQl — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 17, 2020

Trump has it all wrong. They aren’t trying to impeach him. He has already been impeached. The impeachment trial is about removing him from office. Trump has never read the Constitution because he claims that it is like a foreign language, but the president doesn’t seem to have a clue about what is going on.

Donald Trump has already been impeached. The outcome of the impeachment trial will not change the fact that for the rest of the history of this nation, he will be an impeached president.

Trump is so consumed by impeachment that he can’t even hold it together and use acceptable language, during something as simple as a White House welcoming ceremony.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook