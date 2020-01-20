Trump Ignores Senators And Adds Jim Jordan To Impeachment Defense

Republican Senators asked Trump not to add Rep. Jim Jordan, and other members of the House GOP circus to his defense team, but he ignored them.

In a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham announced:

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced that the following Members of the House of Representatives will serve as part of his team working to combat this hyper-partisan and baseless impeachment. This initial list includes the following Members:

Congressman Doug Collins

Congressman Mike Johnson

Congressman Jim Jordan

Congresswoman Debbie Lesko

Congressman Mark Meadows

Congressman John Ratcliffe

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik

Congressman Lee Zeldin

Throughout this process, these Members of Congress have provided guidance to the White House team, which was prohibited from participating in the proceedings concocted by Democrats in the House of Representatives. The President looks forward to their continued participation and is confident that the Members will help expeditiously end this brazen political vendetta on behalf of the American people.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) warned Trump about adding the House Republican circus to his defense team. The president responded by add a who’s who of House Republican Biden conspiracy pushers.

These members were full participants in both the impeachment investigation and the House impeachment hearings. The White House claim that they were prohibited from participating is total nonsense. These members along with Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) consistently and intentionally broke the rules during the impeachment hearings.

The House Republican conspiracy circus is coming to Trump’s impeachment trial, and there is nothing that Senate Republicans can do to stop it.

