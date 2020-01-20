Kellyanne Conway Says MLK Would Oppose Trump Impeachment

Kellyanne Conway claimed that Martin Luther King would oppose the impeachment of Donald Trump.

Conway told NBC News’s Geoff Bennett when asked about Trump observing MLK Day:

The president is preparing for Davos and agrees with many of the things that Dr. Martin Luther King stood for and agrees for many years, including unity and equality. And he’s not the one trying to tear the country apart through an impeachment process and a lack of substance that really is very shameful at this point.

I’ve held my opinion on it for a very long time. When you see the articles of impeachment that came out, I don’t think it was within Dr. King’s vision to have Americans dragged through a process where the president is not going to be removed from office, is not being charged with bribery, extortion, high crimes or misdemeanors, and I think anybody who cares about and justice for all today or any day of the year will appreciate the fact that the president now will have a full-throttled defense on the facts and everybody should have that.

Video:

Kellyanne Conway was asked how Trump is observing #MLKDay and she answered by saying Martin Luther King would oppose Trump's impeachment. pic.twitter.com/axTVCTC9XZ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 20, 2020

Kellyanne Conway was asked how Trump is observing MLK Day and never answered the question, which means that Trump is doing nothing to lead the nation in honoring Dr. King.

Were he alive today, Trump’s tactics of racism and division would look very familiar to Dr. King. Trump’s playbook holds much in common with the racists of the 1950s and 1960s.

Martin Luther King would be fighting against the damage that Trump is doing to the soul of the nation, and would not be opposing his impeachment.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook