Mitch McConnell Plans To Hold Trump’s Impeachment Trial In The Middle Of The Night With No Evidence

Mitch McConnell’s four-page impeachment trial plan is going to make Democrats argue their case in the middle of the night with no evidence.

Here is the full text of McConnell’s impeachment trial rules:

impeachment trial rules

The full cover-up is in operation. Since McConnell can’t prevent the impeachment trial from happening, he is trying to make sure that the American can’t see it, but making Democrats argue their case in the middle of the night, and the House evidence won’t be introduced unless the Senate votes to admit it.

Senate Democratic Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “Under this resolution, Senator McConnell is saying he doesn’t want to hear any of the existing evidence, and he doesn’t want to hear any new evidence. A trial where no evidence – no existing record, no witnesses, no documents – isn’t a trial at all — It’s a cover up, and the American people will see it for exactly what it is.”

McConnell isn’t being subtle. He is trying to hide the evidence against Trump, and force the Democrats to make their case when few people will see it.

The Senate Majority Leader claims to have the votes to pass this plan, but Tuesday will be a very interesting day, as Democrats are going to fight to make sure McConnell’s sham trial is never fully realized.

