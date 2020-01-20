Freaked Out Trump Demands The Senate Immediately Acquit Him

In their 171 page response to the articles of impeachment, Trump and his lawyers demanded that the Senate immediately acquit him.

Trump’s legal team wrote in a brief provided to PoliticusUSA by the White House:

The Articles of Impeachment presented by House Democrats are constitutionally deficient on their face. The theories underpinning them would do lasting damage to the separation of powers under the Constitution and to our structure of government. The Articles are also the product of an unprecedented and unconstitutional process that denied the President every basic right guaranteed by the Due Process Clause and fundamental principles of fairness.

These Articles reflect nothing more than the “persecution of an intemperate or designing majority in the House of Representatives that the Framers warned against. The Senate should reject the Articles of Impeachment and acquit the President immediately.

Trump’s legal team is demanding an immediate acquittal by the Senate, which raises the question of why a president who keeps proclaiming himself innocent does not want to hold a trial?

Mitch McConnell has not shown Democrats the resolution on the trial rules that the Senate will be voting on, but the suspicion is that McConnell is going to try to speed through the trial so that each day does not end until the early morning hours.

The Senate Majority Leader is doing everything that he can think of to prevent people from seeing the trial. This fact combined with Trump’s demand for an immediate acquittal are omens of an unprecedented cover-up of presidential crimes.

