Adam Schiff Just Destroyed Trump’s Lawyers At Impeachment Trial

Adam Schiff unloaded on Trump’s lawyers, and their nonsense defense of the president while calling out the lies they are using to defend Trump.

I did want to take this opportunity before certain representations became congealed to respond to my colleagues’ argument on the resolution at large. First, it’s worth noting, they said nothing about the they said nothing about the resolution. They made no effort to defend it. They made no effort to claim that this was like the senate trial in the Clinton proceeding. They made no argument that, well, this is different here because of this or that or — they made no argument about that whatsoever. They made no argument that it makes sense to try the case and then consider documents.

They made no argument about why it makes sense to have a trial without witnesses. Why? Because it’s indefensible. No trial in America has ever been conducted like that. And so you heard nothing about it. And that should be the most telling thing about the council’s argument.

They had no defense of the McConnell resolution, there is none. They couldn’t defend it on the basis of senate history, traditionally couldn’t defend it on the basis of the constitution, they couldn’t defend it at all.

What did they say? First, they made the representation that the House is claiming there is no such thing as executive privilege. That’s nonsense. No one here has ever suggested there’s no such thing as executive privilege.

The interesting thing here is, they’ve never claimed executive privilege. Not once during the House investigation did they ever say a single document was privileged or a single witness had something privileged to say? And why didn’t they invoke privilege? And why only now — why not in the house? Because in order to claim privilege as they know, because they’re good lawyers, you have to specify which document, which line, which conversation. And they didn’t want to do that, because to do that the president would have to reveal the evidence of his guilt. That’s why they made no invocation of privilege.

Rep. Schiff was correct. The Trump defense isn’t really a defense at all. Trump’s lawyers attacked him, spouted a bunch of nonsense, and claimed to have exercised privileges that they never used.

It was so absurd, one wonders if Donald Trump wrote their lie-filled fact-free hour. Adam Schiff is unloading on Trump’s lawyers and poking holes in the non-existent Trump defense.

