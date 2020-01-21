Adam Schiff Tells Mitch McConnell The Truth Is Inescapable

At a press conference, lead House impeachment manager Adam Schiff told Mitch McConnell that his rigged impeachment process can’t escape the truth.

Rep. Schiff (D-CA), “Thankfully however, we know the truth. The evidence is already overwhelming and that evidence is that the president abused the power of his office. Withheld hundreds of millions of dollars of needed military aid to an ally at war in order to coerce that ally into interfering in our election. And then when he was caught obstructed the congress to cover it up. That truth is inescapable, no matter how McConnell wishes to structure this trial.”

Video:

Adam Schiff tells Mitch McConnell that the truth is inescapable. #TrumpIsCorrupt pic.twitter.com/19XkVFRGHe — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) January 21, 2020

Schiff was correct. It doesn’t matter what process McConnell wants to use to conduct Trump’s impeachment trial. The evidence is clear and overwhelming. Donald Trump has been impeached, and no matter what Mitch McConnell and the Republican Senate majority does, he will remain impeached.

Mitch McConnell is trying to rig the impeachment trial, cherry-pick evidence, and get the process over with as soon as possible. McConnell and the Republicans can violate their oath of office, but they can’t undo the fact that Trump committed crimes against his country as president.

