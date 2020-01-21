Chuck Schumer Introduces Amendment To Subpoena Mick Mulvaney

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has introduced an amendment to force Trump Chief Of Staff Mick Mulvaney to testify.

The Mulvaney Amendment is the fourth to be introduced by Schumer, the previous three amendments to get documents that Trump has refused to turn over have all gone down on party-line votes of 53-47.

Read the Mulvaney Amendment below:

Schumer Amendment 4

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) explained why Democrats want Mulvaney to testify, “Mick Mulvaney would be the most relevant witness to the question what was president trump thinking, why did he put a hold on vitally needed military assistance to Ukraine as the acting chief of staff and the former OMB Director Mulvaney was in the room for the conversations, was on the e-mail chains. I’ll remind you, he famously came out and in a press conference blurted out there’s going to be political influence in foreign policy, get over it.”

Video:

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said Democrats are trying to force Mick Mulvaney to testify because he can explain what Trump was thinking. #ImpeachmentTrial #SenateImpeachmentTrial pic.twitter.com/GLbnZ9sIiP — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) January 22, 2020

Mulvaney would be able to answer a lot of important questions, but even if this amendment passed, Trump would try to assert executive privilege and block Mulvaney’s testimony, but Democrats are trying to get to the truth and break the Trump/McConnell Ukraine cover-up.

