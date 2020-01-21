Pelosi Busts McConnell for His False Clinton Impeachment Comparison

550 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Stumbleupon Print Mail Flipboard

After “Midnight Mitch” revealed his impeachment resolutions, which are everything you’d expect from the man who refused to even give a hearing to President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee for almost a year, Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted the Republican, saying, “The public now knows why Leader McConnell has been hiding his resolution: the Clinton comparison was a lie.”

In a statement sent to PoliticusUSA, the Democratic House Speaker called out McConnell’s “McConnell’s plan for a dark of night impeachment,” noting that despite his promises to hold a trial comparable to Clinton’s impeachment trial, “his proposal rejects the need for witnesses and documents during the trial itself. In contrast, for the Clinton trial, witnesses were deposed and the President provided more than 90,000 documents.”

Yes, that’s right. The Clinton trial over lying about a sex act required 90,000 documents but the Trump trial over subverting our elections, extorting yet another foreign country to help him cheat our elections, abusing his power and obstructing Congress require no evidence.

Mitch McConnell’s four-page impeachment trial plan will make Democrats argue their case in the middle of the night, with no evidence. Like you do when you’re totally confidence your guy is innocent.

Pelosi said McConnell’s plan for the trial “confirms what the American people have seen since Day One: the Senate GOP Leader has chosen a cover-up for the President, rather than honor his oath to the Constitution.”

Pelosi was not impressed that McConnell won’t even allow evidence in the trial, a sure sign that he and the Senate Republicans know Trump is guilty, “Shamefully, this sham proposal does not even allow for admitting the House record into evidence at the trial… Leader McConnell’s process is deliberately designed to hide the truth from the Senate and from the American people because he knows that the President’s wrongdoing is indefensible and demands removal.”

After McConnell blocked reporters from even shooting video of the House impeachment managers.

Pelosi concluded by saying what every Republican knows, that Trump will undermine our national security in order to cheat in another election if he is not stopped, “President Trump undermined our national security, jeopardized the integrity of our elections and violated the Constitution all for his own personal, political gain. He has repeatedly said that he would do so again. Duty, honor and country are at stake. Every Senator who supports this sham process must be held accountable to the American people.”

Mitch McConnell is planning in plain site to hide evidence in Trump’s impeachment trial, because he knows he won’t be held to account. Our media certainly won’t do it and due to the way he cheats in his own elections (McConnell is infamous for sending out the wrong day to vote to Democratic districts, not to mention the fact that he will benefit down ticket from any foreign interference in Trump’s election, as will all Senate Republicans up for re-election in 2020), he doesn’t need to fear the voice of the people.

For years I warned everyone that Mitch McConnell would never hold a fair impeachment trial. So many people thought he and Senate Republicans would be pressured by the media and the people, but so far they remain unmoved by their oaths of office. It’s up to the people to pressure Republicans to do their job and defend their country.