Protesters Oppose Republican Senators’ Rigged Impeachment Trial

Protesters gathered outside of the U.S. Capitol ahead of the rigged GOP-led Senate impeachment “trial” of President Trump on Tuesday.
Protesters gather outside of the U.S. Capitol ahead of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
A protester holds a sign outside of the U.S. Capitol ahead of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
A protester walks to the U.S. Capitol as the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump begins in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
Protesters gather outside of the U.S. Capitol ahead of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
A protester holds a sign depicting U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell outside of the Capitol ahead of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
A protester holds a sign outside of the U.S. Capitol ahead of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
Protests speak loudly to the media, and to vulnerable Republicans. They are the best way to make sure your objection to these assaults on norms and rules are heard.
