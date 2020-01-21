Terrified Trump Brings Back His Fake Middle Class Tax Cut

Trump once again pulled out his fake middle-class tax, which he promised would happen only if he wins a second term.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

The president said his administration is developing a middle-class tax cut that would go into effect if he keeps the presidency and Republicans control Congress. He declined to offer any details about the measure.

“We’re talking a fairly substantial…middle-class tax cut that’ll be subject to taking back the House and obviously keeping the Senate and keeping the White House,” he said. The president said the administration is crafting it now and it will be unveiled in 90 days.

We’ve heard this exact same promise before. During the 2018 midterm election, Trump promised a middle-class tax cut if Republicans kept the House and Senate. The big tell that Trump is lying is that the promise is always conditioned on Republicans winning. There is nothing stopping Trump from proposing a real middle-class tax cut right now.

Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats would love to pass a bipartisan middle-class tax cut. Republican Senators who are up for reelection would like nothing more than to go home and tell their constituents that they cut taxes for the middle class.

The problem is that Trump has zero interest in cutting taxes for the middle class. There is not going to be a proposal in 90 days or draft legislation, but it is easy to tell when Trump is worried about losing support because he brings back his fake middle-class tax cut.