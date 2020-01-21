Trump’s Impeachment Defense Is Now Blaming Obama

Trump’s impeachment lawyers can’t debate the facts so they are falsely claiming that Obama did the same thing that Trump did.

Jay Sekulow said, “It’s interesting to note that the Obama administration withheld $585 million of promised aid to Egypt in 2013 but the administration’s public message was that the money was not officially on hold as technically it was not due until September 30th. The end of the fiscal year. So day didn’t have to disclose the halt to anyone. Sound like this may be a practice of a number of administrations.”

Video:

Trump's lawyer tries to claim that Obama did the same thing as Trump, but leaves out the part where Trump broke the law and tried to extort Ukraine into investigating Biden. #SenateImpeachmentTrial #ImpeachmentTrial pic.twitter.com/AVRMRleUDa — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 22, 2020

Sekulow left out the part of the story where Trump broke the law, and then tried to blackmail a foreign government into launching a bogus investigation of his political rival. Besides the fact that Obama never broke the law, tried to rig an election, and extort a country by withholding military aid, the situations are exactly the same.

The Trump defense is that it is perfectly normal for a president to ask a foreign government to interfere in a US election on his behalf. It is not. It has never happened before, and it is the reason why Donald Trump was impeached.

Trump can’t dispute the facts, so he is blaming Obama.

