Adam Schiff Makes GOP Senators Squirm With Video Of Trump Asking China And Ukraine For Election Help

Adam Schiff played the video for Republican Senators of Trump asking China and Russia to interfere in the election and investigate Biden.

Schiff said, “President Trump said to President Zelensky, the other thing, there’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution. And a lot of people want to find out about that, so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution, so if you could look into it, it sounds horrible to me. There is no question that president trump intended impressing Ukraine leader to look into his political rival, even after the impeachment inquiry began he confirmed his desire on the South Lawn of the White House, declaring that not only should Ukraine investigate Biden but that China should do the same. Let’s see what he said.”

Rep. Schiff then played video of Trump saying, “Well, I would think that if they were honest about it, they’d start a major investigation into the Bidens. It’s a very simple answer. They should investigate the Bidens, because how does a company that’s formed and all these companies — by the way, likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens. Because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine.”

For years, Republican Senators have played dumb on Trump’s comments and pretended like they didn’t see, but Adam Schiff is playing the video when they are forced to watch. The evidence is on tape. Donald Trump was trying to get Ukraine and China to investigate Joe Biden.

Republicans can’t hide from it, and if they want to participate in a sham cover-up, Adam Schiff is making sure that it makes them squirm.