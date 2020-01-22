Adam Schiff Just Made Republican Senators Trump’s Accomplices

Rep. Adam Schiff got the heart of Trump’s obstruction of Congress as he powerfully demanded that the State Department turn over key notes.

The State Department has ambassador Taylor’s extensive notes and, of course, we would like to show them to you to corroborate his testimony, but pursuant to the president’s instructions, the State Department will not turn them over. You might recall from the tape yesterday ambassador Taylor said they’ll be shortly coming I’m told. Well somebody countermanded those instructions. Who do we think that was?

You should see them. If you have any question about what Sondland told ambassador Taylor, if the president’s counsel tries to create confusion about what Sondland told Taylor about his conversation with the president — look, Sondland had one recollection in his deposition and another recollection in the first hearing and another recollection in a declaration. You want to know exactly what happened in that conversation when it was fresh in Sondland’s mind and he told Taylor about it and Taylor wrote it in his notes, you’re going to want Taylor’s notes.

In any courtroom in America holding a fair trial, you would want to see contemporaneous notes. This senate should be no different. Demand those notes. Demand to see the truth. We’re not afraid of those notes. We haven’t seen them. We haven’t seen them. Maybe those notes say something completely different.

Maybe those notes say no quid pro quo. Maybe those notes say it’s a perfect call. I’d like to see them. I’m willing to trust Ambassador Taylor’s testimony and his recollection. I’d like to see them. I’d like to show them to you. They’re yours for the asking.

Video:

Schiff was sending a clear message to Republican Senators who have been leaving the chamber and not wanting to hear the evidence against the president.

Trump is not the only person who is on trial. The Republican Senate majority is also on trial. If they go along with Trump and McConnell’s cover-up, they will be accomplices to Trump’s crimes.

Republicans have the power to demand the evidence and hold a real trial. If they choose not to do so, they will be committing a crime against America.

