Adam Schiff Tells The World Trump Is Cheating And Trying To Steal The Election

Adam Schiff explained that the Senate can’t allow the election to judge Trump’s misconduct because Trump is trying to cheat to win the election.

Schiff said:



The House did not take this extraordinary step lightly. As we will discuss, impeachment exists for cases in which the conduct of the President rises far beyond mere policy disputes to be decided, otherwise and without urgency, at the ballot box.

Instead, we are here today to consider a much more grave matter, and that is an attempt to use the powers of the presidency to cheat in an election. For precisely this reason, the President’s misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box—for we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won. In corruptly using his office to gain a political advantage, in abusing the powers of that office in such a way as to jeopardize our national security and the integrity of our elections, in obstructing the investigation into his own wrongdoing, the President has shown that he believes that he is above the law and scornful of constraint.

Video:

Schiff warns that we can't let an election judge Trump's misconduct because Trump is trying to cheat to win the election. #ImpeachmentTrial #SenateImpeachmentTrial pic.twitter.com/ELjFskOQtq — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 22, 2020

Schiff is right. The whole let the voters decide argument that is coming from Republicans ignores the fact that Donald Trump is trying to make sure that voters will not be allowed to make a fair decision.

The voters must have all of the facts in order to make a decision about Trump, and the impeachment trial is about giving the American people facts that they will need to make an informed decision in November.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook