Correction: Hawley Segment With Fox Recorded Over Dinner Break

In a previous version of this article, it was reported that Sen. Hawley went on Fox News to do an interview during the impeachment trial.

Mike Berg of Sen. Hawley’s office told PoliticusUSA, “You just published an article inaccurately claiming Senator Hawley broke Senate rules to go on Fox News. Senator Hawley prerecorded the hit during the dinner break, which is why the tweet you cite in your article has been taken down.”

We correct our previous article to reflect this new information, and thank Sen. Hawley’s office for reaching out.