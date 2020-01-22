Democrats Crushed Trump On Day One Of The Impeachment Trial

732 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Stumbleupon Print Mail Flipboard

The big takeaway from 13 hours of impeachment trial debate and voting is that Democrats have a clear plan to sway public opinion, and Trump has nothing.

The difference between the two sides was instantly visible when Democrats used their first hour not to debate the resolution, but to make their case against Trump. Democrats hammered away all day long, every single moment at the concepts of holding a fair trial, and the impeachable offenses of Donald J. Trump.

Trump’s defense team was like Trump himself, an unorganized mess. They seem to have been caught completely off guard by the Democrats showing up ready to go, and by the evening were complaining about how long the process was taking. Trump’s lawyers have no defense for him. They repeated Trump’s denials, lies, and attacks on Adam Schiff, but they could not dispute the facts.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to load up the roster of impeachment managers with attorneys was brilliant. Lead Manager Rep. Adam Schiff spent the day knocking down lies from Trump’s defense team and owning the Senate chamber.

An impeachment trial is a political exercise, and Democrats are dominating in terms of politics, optics, and public opinion. The Republican Senators who are sticking with McConnell in this sham are setting themselves up to pay a heavy price in November.

A majority of Americans think Trump is guilty and want him to be convicted and removed.

Donald Trump thought the impeachment trial would clear him, but it is only adding to the stain that is consuming his presidency.

