Jerry Nadler Storms The Senate And Accuses Republicans Of Treacherous Cover-Up For Trump

House impeachment manager Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) took the Senate by storm after midnight ET and accused Republicans of a treacherous cover-up for Trump.

Nadler said:

Will you vote to allow all of the relevant evidence to be presented here, or will you betray your pledge to be an impartial juror? Will you bring Ambassador Bolton here? Will you permit us to present you with the entire record of the president’s misconduct, or will you instead choose to be complicit in the president’s so far I’m sad to say I see a lot of senators voting for a cover-up, voting to deny witnesses, an absolutely indefensible vote, obviously a treacherous vote, a vote against an honest consideration of the evidence against the president, a vote against an honest trial, a vote against the United States.

A real trial, we know, has witnesses. We urge you to do your duty, permit a fair trial. All trials have witnesses that’s elementary in American justice. Either you want the truth, and you must permit the witnesses, or you want a shameful cover-up. History will judge, and so will the electorate.

Video:

Jerry Nader accuses Republican Senators of treachery, as they vote for #GOPCoverup pic.twitter.com/om3GjDrig7 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 22, 2020

As the trial moved toward its 12th consecutive hour, because Mitch McConnell won’t postpone the votes until tomorrow, Jerry Nadler’s remarks were a jolt of caffeine wrapped in the American flag.

Nadler summed it up perfectly. Cynical Republican Senators think that they can speed through this trial, let Trump off of the hook, and voters will forget, but the voters are going to remember. Just like they remembered, the effort to kill Obamacare before the 2018 election.

Republicans never learn. The bill for this Trump cover-up will come due on Election Day in November.

