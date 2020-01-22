Trump Is Bragging About Hiding The Evidence Of His Crimes

In Switzerland, Trump was barely able to speak but among a ramble of lies about impeachment, the president that he has the evidence and Democrats don’t.

Trump said at Davos:

I watched, they don’t talk about my conversation, they don’t talk about my transcripts. Remember this, when Schiff made up the phony story and he repeats it to congress and the world and it was a totally phony story, then I released the transcript. There was supposed to be a second whistle-blower. What happened to him? Wait. Otherwise, I won’t do your show. Wait. There was supposed to be an informer. What happened to the informer? All of these people disappeared and when they saw this transcript they said we’ve got problems.

But they went ahead because they were already there because they had a phony concocted story made up. So here is the story, I did nothing wrong, it was a perfect conversation, it was totally appropriate. The best lawyers in the world have looked at it. The Department of Justice has looked at it, given it a signoff. There was nothing wrong. They never thought I was going to release the conversation.

They probably didn’t think we had transcribers or we had it transcribed or taped, but they never thought we were going to release it. When we released that conversation all hell broke out with the Democrats because they say, wait a minute, this is much different than shifty Schiff told us. So we’re doing very well, I got to watch enough, I thought our team did a very good job, but honestly, we have all the material. They don’t have the material.

Video:

Here is Donald Trump in Switzerland bragging about hiding the evidence of his crimes. #GOPCoverup #ImpeachmentTrial #SenateImpeachment Trial pic.twitter.com/m5k5Tvlyc7 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 22, 2020

Trump is bragging about hiding, with the help of Senate Republicans, the evidence of trying to extort a foreign country into helping him cheat in an election. The president knows that the documents would be fatal to his presidency and his political future if they were ever placed in the hands of Congress and made available for the American people to see.

Trump’s comments in Switzerland were an admission of guilt. He is going to survive impeachment, but he is daring voters to kick him out of office in November.

