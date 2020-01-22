Trump Promises To Cut Medicare And Social Security If He Wins A Second Term

Trump was asked at Davos if cutting entitlements will ever be on his plate, and he said they would be if he wins a second term.

In an interview with CNBC, Trump said, “At some point, they will be. We have tremendous growth, we’re going to have tremendous growth. Next year, it will be towards the end of the year, the growth is going to be incredible, and at the right time, we will take a look at that. You know, that’s actually the easiest of all things, because it’s such a big percentage.”

Trump was lying about the projected growth. Economic growth is projected to slow in 2020 to 1.9% according to projections by the Chicago Federal Reserve.

Trump is saying that if he wins a second term, he is going to cut Social Security and Medicare.

Video:

The president wants to cut Social Security and Medicare to pay for another round of tax cuts for the wealthy.

Frank Clemente, executive director of Americans for Tax Fairness said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “President Trump and the GOP can’t seem to help themselves: their core goal is to cut taxes for the rich and corporations, then turn around and try to pay for those cuts by slashing vital public services working families depend on and have spent years paying into. But this time the American people are wise to the trick and won’t put up with it.”

Trump wants to take America back to the time when older people and individuals with disabilities spent their lives and golden years in an all-consuming state of poverty. At a time when people on Social Security and Medicare need more assistance, Trump is plotting to take away what they have.

A vote for Donald Trump is a vote to take away Social Security and Medicare.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook