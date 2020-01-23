Even Fox News Admits There’s Ample Evidence To Remove Trump

Fox News’s Judge Andrew Napolitano broke down the evidence against Trump and concluded that there is ample evidence to support Trump’s conviction and removal.

Napolitano wrote on FoxNews.com:

We know that obstruction of Congress is a crime. Just ask former New York Yankees pitching great Roger Clemens, who was tried for it and acquitted. We also know that obstruction of Congress — by ordering subordinates not to comply with House impeachment subpoenas — is an impeachable offense. We know that because the House Judiciary Committee voted to charge President Nixon with obstruction of Congress when he refused to comply with subpoenas. And the full House voted for an article of impeachment against President Clinton when he refused to surrender subpoenaed evidence.

Where does all this leave us at the outset of Trump’s Senate trial?

It leaves us with valid, lawful, constitutional arguments for Trump’s impeachment that he ought to take seriously. That is, unless he knows he will be acquitted because Republican senators have told him so. Whoever may have whispered that into his ear is unworthy of sitting as a juror and has violated the oath of “impartial justice” and fidelity to the Constitution and the law.

What is required for removal of the president? A demonstration of presidential commission of high crimes and misdemeanors, of which in Trump’s case the evidence is ample and uncontradicted.

Democrats continue to say that the evidence is overwhelming because it is. There are documents, first-hand witnesses, and the president himself has admitted that he tried to blackmail Ukraine into investigating Joe Biden.

There is more than enough evidence to support the conviction and removal of Donald Trump from office. The volume of evidence has yet to be contested by Trump’s defenders or his attorneys. Trump and his team have thrown smears and conspiracies at the wall in the hope that something sticks.

The evidence is so completely uncontested that even Fox News’s top legal analyst is admitting that there is more than enough to support removing Trump from office.

