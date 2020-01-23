Jerry Nadler Just Humiliated Lindsey Graham At The Impeachment Trial

House impeachment manager Jerry Nadler (D-NY) played a video of Lindsey Graham arguing that a president doesn’t have to commit a crime to be impeached.

Nadler said, “And I might say the same thing of then-house manager Lindsey Graham who in president Clinton’s trial flatly reflected the notion that the that are limited to violations of established law.”

He then played the 1999 Clinton impeachment trial video of Graham saying, “What’s a high crime? How about if an important person hurt somebody of low means? It’s not very scholarly. But I think it’s the truth. I think that’s what they meant by high crimes. Doesn’t have to be a crime. It’s just when you start using your office and you’re acting in a way that hurts people, you’ve committed a high crime.”

Video:

Not only did Rep. Nadler offer a good piece of evidence that an impeachable offense doesn’t have to be a crime, but he also reminded Graham of his past hypocrisy on the standard for presidential impeachable offenses.

Democrats are more than making a case against Donald Trump. They are also pointing out that some of Trump’s biggest defenders are hypocrites on impeachment.

