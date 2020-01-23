Impeachment Breaks Trump As He Gives Himself The Lead In Texas House Primary

In another sign that Trump is not playing with a full deck, the president invented a poll that gave him the lead in a Texas GOP House primary.

Trump tweeted:

The first side of the graph looks normal. Notice that drunken Dr. Ronny Jackson who once gave Trump a fake physical is running for the House. The really bizarre part is that someone put Donald Trump at 95% in the corner of the poll.

This is odd because of A). Trump isn’t running for House seat in Texas, B). Trump wasn’t included in the polling matchup between the candidates, and C). The math adds up to a vote total of more than one hundred percent.

The tweet makes no sense and is a sign that the impeachment trial has broken Trump’s brain. Trump is looking for wins anywhere he can get them, including in elections that he is not running in.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook