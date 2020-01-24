Eric Trump Melts Down And Throws An Impeachment Pity Party

The Trump family is not handling impeachment well as Eric Trump claimed that his daddy and family are the most harassed in history.

Eric Trump tweeted:

Never before in American history has a person or family been on the receiving end of more coordinated political harassment and retaliation. Frankly it is disgusting and validates exactly why @realDonaldTrump was elected POTUS… it is so transparent and America isn’t fooled. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 22, 2020

There are warning signs that impeachment is hurting Trump. Some of the worst-performing tweets on the president’s Twitter account are about impeachment. Trump has been trying to use impeachment to motivate and interest Republican voters, but it appears not to be working.

As far as Eric Trump’s claim that they are the most politically harassed family in history is concerned, the Kennedys, Clintons, and Obamas would like to have a word with him.

Impeachment isn’t firing up Republicans. Eric Trump’s tweet is an example of how the Trumps are trying to politically benefit by playing the victim. It is a self-pity party that reveals the damage that impeachment is doing to this president, his brand, and his business.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook