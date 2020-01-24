Senator Warns That Trump And Giuliani Are Being Manipulated By Russia

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) is warning that Trump and Rudy Giuliani are potentially being manipulated by Russia on Ukraine.

Sen. Mark Warner said to Rachel Maddow:

I am going to point out there is no one in the law enforcement community, or for that matter, I don’t think any of my colleagues on the Senate Intelligence Committee that are Republicans believe there’s any credibility in this notion that somehow Ukraine was the active involver — involvement in the election rather than Russia.

This has been a Putin, Russian intelligence services propaganda effort. And I do believe there’s the potential that agents of the president, potentially Rudy Giuliani, are being part of the spin. As Adam Schiff laid out, if this story holds, it is such a net win for Putin both in terms of the split with America and Ukraine, somehow that the story is being advanced and the fact that the President Of The United States continues to believe his own personal lawyer rather than his own intelligence leaders. For that matter, his own Republican senators on the intelligence committee.

Video:

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) warns that Trump and Giuliani are potentially being manipulated by Russia. pic.twitter.com/1ClIcCrv08 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 25, 2020

As the Vice Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Mark Warner is an expert on Russian election interference and propaganda techniques. It is obvious that Giuliani is being manipulated by Russia, and if Russia has Giuliani, they also have Trump. Warner’s warning should be taken seriously by every American. The only goals that were satisfied by the Ukraine plot belong to Putin.

Trump got led straight into impeachment by Putin and Rudy Giuliani.

