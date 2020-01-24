Trump Caught On Leaked Audio Ordering Ukraine Ambassador Taken Out

Secretly recorded audio of a dinner at the Trump Hotel captured Donald Trump ordering the firing of former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

ABC News has the recording and reported:

The recording appears to contradict statements by President Trump and support the narrative that has been offered by Parnas during broadcast interviews in recent days. Sources familiar with the recording said the recording was made during an intimate April 30, 2018, dinner at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

….

“Get rid of her!” is what the voice that appears to be President Trump’s is heard saying. “Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. Okay? Do it.”

It only took a $375,000 donation to Trump’s super PAC to get a dinner with the president where Giuliani’s associates got him to fire his own ambassador to Ukraine. All they had to tell Trump was that she was badmouthing him, and immediately flew into a rage and ordered her taken out.

The tape backs up public statements made by Lev Parnas, who has told the same story about the firing of the former ambassador to Ukraine in television interviews. Trump’s claim that he didn’t know Parnas was a lie. Trump’s story about why the Ukraine ambassador was fired is another lie.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said that he doesn’t have the tape of the dinner, but it is a safe bet that Congress soon will.

More information will continue to come out long after the impeachment trial ends.

The Ukraine scandal isn’t going away, but Trump’s presidency soon might be.

Democrats are close to getting the votes to have witnesses at Trump’s trial, and tape is another moment that could push one Republican Senator over the edge.

