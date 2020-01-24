Trump Throws A Fit Because His Defense Will Start On Saturday

Trump is throwing a tantrum because his impeachment defense will start on Saturday, a day of the week of low TV viewership.

Trump tweeted:

After having been treated unbelievably unfairly in the House, and then having to endure hour after hour of lies, fraud & deception by Shifty Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer & their crew, looks like my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

Trump doesn’t have any idea how the impeachment trial was set up, so he is lying. Mitch McConnell and the Republican majority set the schedule. Democrats proposed moving everything up a day and finishing on Friday night/Saturday. Trump’s lawyers opposed it, and Senate Republicans voted it down.

Trump is correct on one point. The viewership for Trump’s impeachment defense is going to be low. His Biden conspiracies are going to be banished to the weekend where few people will see them, but it is his own fault.

If the president and Mitch McConnell had agreed to a fair and unrushed trial schedule, Trump’s defense wouldn’t be starting over the weekend. Trump can only blame himself for the sham impeachment trial that he and Mitch McConnell have cooked up.

