Trump Is Going To Spend Most Of His Defense Pushing Russian Propaganda

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said that Trump’s lawyers have previewed that most of his impeachment defense will be Russian propaganda.

Sen. Murphy said on MSNBC:

I was shocked that he previewed that apparently they’re going to spend a big portion of their testimony peddling Russian propaganda. I figured they would side step that question because there is no way to build a case that this phony story about a server existing somewhere in Ukraine is true.

So I was fairly shocked, a, to hear Russian propaganda being introduced into evidence by the president’s lawyers, but also to know on Monday and Tuesday, we might get Putin’s case put out in full before us, and I think the American people are going to see that it’s just empty. It’s devoid of facts. And I think it’s going to make people even more concerned, not less concerned, that the president was pushing for that investigation as a condition of zelensky getting a meeting or Ukraine getting their aid.

Video:

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) says Trump is going to spend most of his impeachment defense pushing Russian propaganda. #ImpeachmentTrial pic.twitter.com/ByuquiTzA8 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 25, 2020

The Trump defense is that his call with Zelensky was about corruption. Specifically, Ukraine’s inference in the 2016 election to help Hillary Clinton. Trump’s defense is a debunked Russian conspiracy theory that everyone from the intelligence community to government officials within the Trump administration has been debunked as not true.

Trump was not investigating corruption. He was using corruption as a pretext to shakedown to get Ukraine to launch a sham investigation of Joe Biden.

Donald Trump’s impeachment defense won’t be a defense of the president, but a defense of Putin’s election interference in the 2016 election.

