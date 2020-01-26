Adam Schiff Doesn’t Even Blink After Trump Threatens Him

Adam Schiff shrugged off Trump’s threats and showed Republicans while real backbone looks like while standing up to Trump.

Adam Schiff Reacts To Trump’s Threats

Transcript:

CHUCK TODD:

What do you make of the criticism that some Republican senators who you might want to see vote for witnesses didn’t like your “head on a pike” comment? Murkowski, Collins, and Ernst. All three Republican senators who might be open to witnesses thought you got too personal.

REPRESENTATIVE ADAM SCHIFF:

Well, I don’t think it was personal to refer to the CBS story. What may be personal though, and I think I have to be very candid about this, is I made the argument that it’s going to require moral courage to stand up to this president. And this is a wrathful and vindictive president. I don’t think there’s any doubt about it. And if you think there is, look at the president’s tweets about me today, saying that I should pay a price.

CHUCK TODD:

Do you take that as a threat?

REPRESENTATIVE ADAM SCHIFF:

I think it’s intended to be. But, look, it is going to be very difficult for some of these senators to stand up to this president. It really is. There’s just no question about it. And I want to acknowledge that. And I don’t want to acknowledge it in a way that is offensive to them, but I do want to speak candidly about it. And if this weren’t an issue, there wouldn’t be an issue about calling witnesses. If we can’t even get the senators to agree to call witnesses in a trial, it shows you just how difficult that moral courage is.

Video: